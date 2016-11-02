Lance Tahmahkera presents Quanah Parker and Comanche Traditions Nov. 10 in Denton

On Thursday, November 10 at 6:00 p.m. in the Commissioners Courtroom on the second floor of the Courthouse-on-the-Square, Lance Tahmahkera, the great-great grandson of Comanche Chief Quanah Parker will discuss his family heritage and Comanche traditions. Lance Tahmahkera will also share unique artifacts and photographs of the Comanche people.

