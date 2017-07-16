16-year-old boy dies after jumping ov...

16-year-old boy dies after jumping over railing on bridge

A 16-year-old is dead after jumping over a bridge railing and falling about 30 feet to a sandbar along the Puyallup River. The Puyallup Police Department received a report at 3:50 a.m. Thursday about a juvenile who had fallen off one of the North Meridian Bridges.

