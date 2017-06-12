These dogs and cats were set to be killed. In Washington, they get a second chance
The animals were saved from overcrowded California shelters that planned to euthanize the dogs Thursday. Now, they will wait in seven Western Washington shelters until people adopt them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Puyallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dump trucks on 112th...
|Tue
|Romma
|1
|Luke Heimlich
|Jun 10
|BarbWire
|1
|Dumbass car thief.... you left an item to ident...
|Jun 6
|Green Barray
|1
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Musikologist
|15
|Small town sees first homicide in 100 years (Feb '07)
|May 16
|kstar2345
|142
|CPS safety plan put child in danger, police say (Aug '07)
|May '17
|Christian Venegas
|18
Find what you want!
Search Puyallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC