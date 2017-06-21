Teen pulls gun over nugget
Three teenagers in Puyallup, Wash., were arrested Monday after they became enraged that a Jack in the Box shorted their order and pulled a gun on workers at a drive-thru window, the Pierce County sheriff's office said. The Jack in the Box on Meridian Ave. S. in South Hill was busy Monday afternoon, and there was a long wait at the drive-thru.
