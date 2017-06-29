Teen 'pulled gun on staff for not giv...

Teen 'pulled gun on staff for not giving enough chicken nuggets'

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Metro UK News

The 19-year-old driver was also apparently annoyed with staff at the Jack in the Box, in Washington, United States, because they forgot her drink. This led to a standoff on June 18, in Puyallup, which ended with her pointing a handgun at the workers, according to the Pierce County sheriff's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puyallup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police activity? (Sep '16) Jun 24 scribbles157 2
chicken nuggets Jun 22 kyman 1
Dump trucks on 112th... Jun 13 Romma 1
Luke Heimlich Jun 10 BarbWire 1
Dumbass car thief.... you left an item to ident... Jun 6 Green Barray 1
Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12) May '17 Musikologist 15
News Small town sees first homicide in 100 years (Feb '07) May '17 kstar2345 142
See all Puyallup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puyallup Forum Now

Puyallup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Puyallup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Puyallup, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,669 • Total comments across all topics: 282,106,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC