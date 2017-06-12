Spokane residents share Japanese internment camp stories

Yamamoto , a longtime Spokane resident, lived in the Yakima Valley with her Japanese immigrant parents when President Franklin Roosevelt signed the February 19, 1942 executive order evacuating Japanese-Americans from the West Coast. Her family was sent to a hastily built "assembly center" in Portland, where they lived for three months, making due with sheets for walls to separate families, no ceiling, blazing heat and the constant smell of horse manure.

