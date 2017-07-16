Police: Man kidnapped, assaulted by h...

Police: Man kidnapped, assaulted by homeless in Washington

Friday Jun 30

Authorities say a Washington man claims he was physically and sexually assaulted for 30 hours by a homeless man in a tent. The victim says a homeless man offered to share drugs with him, so he followed the 42-year-old transient back to his tent.

