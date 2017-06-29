Neighborhood bear making an appearance? Ita s the job of residents to prevent it, officials say
A black bear was treed and tranquilized after wandering through neighborhoods in Lakewood last month. A black bear appeared multiple times in the Crystal Ridge and Manorwood neighborhoods in Puyallup last month, and the Puyallup Police Department took to Facebook to address the issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Puyallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police activity? (Sep '16)
|Jun 24
|scribbles157
|2
|chicken nuggets
|Jun 22
|kyman
|1
|Dump trucks on 112th...
|Jun 13
|Romma
|1
|Luke Heimlich
|Jun 10
|BarbWire
|1
|Dumbass car thief.... you left an item to ident...
|Jun 6
|Green Barray
|1
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Small town sees first homicide in 100 years (Feb '07)
|May '17
|kstar2345
|142
Find what you want!
Search Puyallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC