Monday, June 26th, 2017

Monday, June 26th, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau

A 19 year-old woman and two other teens from Puyallup, WA, who were arrested after they pulled a gun at a Jack in the Box drive-thru, because they shorted her one chicken nugget. The woman complained that they took too long to give her the drink and then said it tasted funny, and the missing chicken nugget pushed her over the edge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puyallup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police activity? (Sep '16) Sat scribbles157 2
chicken nuggets Jun 22 kyman 1
Dump trucks on 112th... Jun 13 Romma 1
Luke Heimlich Jun 10 BarbWire 1
Dumbass car thief.... you left an item to ident... Jun 6 Green Barray 1
Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12) May '17 Musikologist 15
News Small town sees first homicide in 100 years (Feb '07) May '17 kstar2345 142
See all Puyallup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puyallup Forum Now

Puyallup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Puyallup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Puyallup, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,831 • Total comments across all topics: 282,033,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC