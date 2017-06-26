Monday, June 26th, 2017
A 19 year-old woman and two other teens from Puyallup, WA, who were arrested after they pulled a gun at a Jack in the Box drive-thru, because they shorted her one chicken nugget. The woman complained that they took too long to give her the drink and then said it tasted funny, and the missing chicken nugget pushed her over the edge.
