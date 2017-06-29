Man arrested for murder after Fife crash that killed woman
Authorities say man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly causing a fatal crash while fleeing police Tuesday. The News Tribune reports the crash happened Tuesday morning at Pacific Highway East and Alexander Avenue in Fife.
