Man arrested for murder after Fife crash that killed woman

Authorities say man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly causing a fatal crash while fleeing police Tuesday. The News Tribune reports the crash happened Tuesday morning at Pacific Highway East and Alexander Avenue in Fife.

