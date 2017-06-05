Fight for your country, lose the bidd...

Fight for your country, lose the bidding war for a house

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Stars and Stripes

"I felt like it was something that was my duty as an American and someone who honestly cares about our country - enlist in the military and serve," he said. "I always had that sense of patriotism."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puyallup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dumbass car thief.... you left an item to ident... Tue Green Barray 1
News Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 2
Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12) May 17 Musikologist 15
News Small town sees first homicide in 100 years (Feb '07) May 16 kstar2345 142
News CPS safety plan put child in danger, police say (Aug '07) May 11 Christian Venegas 18
Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver... May 10 Jenskeys 1
News Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07) Mar '17 Karma 72
See all Puyallup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puyallup Forum Now

Puyallup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Puyallup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Puyallup, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,375 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC