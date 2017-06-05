Dr. Faith Doyle of Faith Chiropractic, PS Becomes Diplomate of the...

PUYALLUP, Wash., June 11, 2017 -- Faith Chiropractic, PS of Puyallup has announced that owner and chiropractor Dr. Faith Doyle has been certified as a diplomate of the American Chiropractic Rehabilitation Board. This accreditation proves that she has passed a strict program of education, testing, and review and is able to provide the latest treatments and methods for optimizing health. Like many other medical and related specialties, chiropractic care is overseen by a board of professionals that help to ensure quality.

