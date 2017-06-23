Centerstage Theatre Announces Interim Artistic Director Trista Duval
The board of directors of Centerstage Theatre Arts Conservatory announces the naming of actor/director and Federal Way resident Trista Duval as Interim Artistic Director. Ms. Duval will take over the artistic director duties from retiring Artistic Director Alan Bryce effective July 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Puyallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|chicken nuggets
|Thu
|kyman
|1
|Dump trucks on 112th...
|Jun 13
|Romma
|1
|Luke Heimlich
|Jun 10
|BarbWire
|1
|Dumbass car thief.... you left an item to ident...
|Jun 6
|Green Barray
|1
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Small town sees first homicide in 100 years (Feb '07)
|May '17
|kstar2345
|142
|CPS safety plan put child in danger, police say (Aug '07)
|May '17
|Christian Venegas
|18
Find what you want!
Search Puyallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC