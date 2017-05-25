Yakima County Jail inmate dies in cell
The Yakima County Corrections Department says 35-year-old Moon Martin of Auburn, Washington was found unresponsive by his cellmates in his bunk around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say other inmates had told said Martin usually snored loudly in the night and that they checked on him after he abruptly stopped snoring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Puyallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Musikologist
|15
|Small town sees first homicide in 100 years (Feb '07)
|May 16
|kstar2345
|142
|CPS safety plan put child in danger, police say (Aug '07)
|May 11
|Christian Venegas
|18
|Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver...
|May 10
|Jenskeys
|1
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Apr '17
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Karma
|72
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Puyallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC