Yakima County Jail inmate dies in cell

Yakima County Jail inmate dies in cell

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: The Olympian

The Yakima County Corrections Department says 35-year-old Moon Martin of Auburn, Washington was found unresponsive by his cellmates in his bunk around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say other inmates had told said Martin usually snored loudly in the night and that they checked on him after he abruptly stopped snoring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puyallup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12) May 17 Musikologist 15
News Small town sees first homicide in 100 years (Feb '07) May 16 kstar2345 142
News CPS safety plan put child in danger, police say (Aug '07) May 11 Christian Venegas 18
Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver... May 10 Jenskeys 1
News Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe... Apr '17 Sheryl Weiss 1
News Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07) Mar '17 Karma 72
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
See all Puyallup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puyallup Forum Now

Puyallup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Puyallup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Microsoft
  4. Recession
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Puyallup, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,543 • Total comments across all topics: 281,282,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC