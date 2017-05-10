Teen stole all kinds of things, and loved telling Puyallup police about it
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Martin gave the 19-year-old a low-end sentence of seven years, three months in prison. In total, Townsend was convicted of eight counts of vehicle theft, three counts of trying to elude police, first-degree burglary, unlawful gun possession and two counts each of second-degree possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and identity theft.
