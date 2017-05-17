Symphony Tacoma to debut Otta s "Fire-Mountain" this weekend
ENVIRONMENTAL THEME. "Fire-Mountain" - a work composed by former Puyallup resident Daniel Ott will debut during Symphony Tacoma's "Classics V: Mountain and Sea" program Saturday at the Pantages Theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Puyallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Musikologist
|15
|Small town sees first homicide in 100 years (Feb '07)
|Tue
|kstar2345
|142
|CPS safety plan put child in danger, police say (Aug '07)
|May 11
|Christian Venegas
|18
|Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver...
|May 10
|Jenskeys
|1
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Apr 24
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Karma
|72
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Puyallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC