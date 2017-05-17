Symphony Tacoma to debut Otta s "Fire...

Symphony Tacoma to debut Otta s "Fire-Mountain" this weekend

Thursday May 11

ENVIRONMENTAL THEME. "Fire-Mountain" - a work composed by former Puyallup resident Daniel Ott will debut during Symphony Tacoma's "Classics V: Mountain and Sea" program Saturday at the Pantages Theater.

Puyallup, WA

