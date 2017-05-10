Pasco still in contention for bilingual educator program
One of the programs, championed by Ricardo Sanchez, on the state Commission for Hispanic Affairs, would funnel bilingual students into nearby colleges and, finally, jobs as teachers and counselors. He worked with administrators at four school districts, including Pasco, to develop potential pilot programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Puyallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPS safety plan put child in danger, police say (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|Christian Venegas
|18
|Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver...
|Wed
|Jenskeys
|1
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Apr 24
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Karma
|72
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Mike
|2
|Review: Firewall Pest Solutions (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Michael
|1
Find what you want!
Search Puyallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC