Our view: Start of Tideflats talks isn't promising

It is good to see that the City of Tacoma and the Port of Tacoma have finally recognized the obvious. The zoning rules and activities on the 2,400 acres of Tacoma Tideflats need a thorough and public review so that all sides have a shared vision, or at least an understanding, of the role the lands play in commerce and the environment now and into the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.