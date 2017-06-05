Claiming it's sexist, Puyallup High School students protest dress code
Students who say the dress code is sexist are, from left: Meredith Trylch, Britney Tomokane, Juliet Larsen, Jazzmin Spice, Hailey Heath, Kaylie Haven, and Kori Hill. On the banned list are low-cut, tube, one-shoulder halter, spaghetti strap, see-through and bareback tops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Puyallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumbass car thief.... you left an item to ident...
|1 hr
|Green Barray
|1
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Musikologist
|15
|Small town sees first homicide in 100 years (Feb '07)
|May 16
|kstar2345
|142
|CPS safety plan put child in danger, police say (Aug '07)
|May 11
|Christian Venegas
|18
|Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver...
|May 10
|Jenskeys
|1
|Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Karma
|72
Find what you want!
Search Puyallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC