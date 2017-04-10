Upstream Music Festival releases full lineup
Hometown heroes Modest Mouse were just announced for the Washington State Fair for September. Check out when they're coming over, as well as other big acts from several different eras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Puyallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07)
|Mar 14
|Karma
|72
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Mike
|2
|Review: Firewall Pest Solutions (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Michael
|1
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Police activity? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
Find what you want!
Search Puyallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC