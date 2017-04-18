Train death on video: Pierce County medical examiner battles with railroad
Now BNSF Railway officials accuse the Pierce County medical examiner of using an "illegal ruse" to try to get the footage and have gone to court to stop him. Medical Examiner Thomas Clark said his investigators need a copy of the video to determine the manner of death - which can include accident, suicide or be undetermined.
