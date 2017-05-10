SR 167 timeline, details taking shape

SR 167 timeline, details taking shape

Thursday Apr 27

Plans are moving forward for the extension of State Route 167 as a way to better connect the warehouse and distribution hub of the Kent Valley to the Tacoma Tideflats and ease traffic through the region. Washington State Department of Transportation staffers held a series of public meetings about the state of the plans and are planning another round this summer regarding the interchange design options and construction timelines for various phases of the project.

