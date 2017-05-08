There are on the The Olympian story from Monday Apr 24, titled Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spend at least 6 years in prison. In it, The Olympian reports that:

A 53-year-old Puyallup man will spend six years to life in prison after pleading guilty to an attempted child rape charge stemming from a Washington State Patrol sex sting. Kris Keith Bennett pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted child rape and one count of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct earlier this year.

