Luke Heimlich wins 2nd Pac-12 pitcher of the week award this season

Monday Apr 24 Read more: OregonLive.com

Even in a week when he didn't earn a win, Luke Heimlich was good enough to garner Pac-12 pitcher of the week. The Oregon State junior lefty threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings Friday in a 4-2 victory over UCLA.

