Luke Heimlich, Nick Madrigal make Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list
Luke Heimlich ranks fifth in the nation in both earned run average and walks plus hits per inning pitched. Junior pitcher Luke Heimlich and sophomore shortstop Nick Madrigal each earned a place on the list of candidates for the award, which USA baseball gives annually to the best college baseball player in the country.
