Jackie Fender Special to Tacoma Weekly

The 84th Annual Daffodil Parade takes to the streets Saturday, April 8. Parade start times: Tacoma 10:15 a.m., Puyallup 12:45 p.m. Sumner 2:30 p.m. and Orting 5 p.m. Photo courtesy of Daffodil Festival / The Tacoma Weekly From simple garden party to multi-city parade and festival, honoring the mighty daffodil has a rich history in Pierce County. With the Daffodil Festival approaching its 84th year, one has to wonder how a gathering of this magnitude remains such an integral part of Pierce County's, particularly the city of Puyallup's, culture.

