Have the Best Parade Day Ever

The day of the Daffodil Festival Grand Floral Parade - this upcoming Saturday, April 8th always makes for a good reason to get together, get outside, and celebrate the coming of Spring! However, true Daffodil fans know that's it's not always as simple as bundling up, bringing the family, and snagging a seat along the parade route. The parade is over 80 years old, and that means over 80 years of die-hard Daffodil fans have their own system for celebrating on parade day.

