Eat All About It: Breakfast is served at Kennewicka s newest pancake house
The first of two planned Original Pancake House locations opened the doors of its Plaza Way location last week, with a simple announcement. The roughly 4,500-square-foot restaurant serves all manner of pancakes, all prepared from scratch, as well as waffles, dutch babies, egg dishes, biscuits and gravy and more.
