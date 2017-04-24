Daffodil Festival Grand Floral Parade 2017

The Daffodil Festival Grand Floral Parade wound its way through the four Pierce County cities of Tacoma, Puyallup, Sumner and Orting on April 8, as it has done every spring for the past 84 years. And while the sunny yellow celebration may have been overtaken by cloudy skies at some points along its route - as it has plenty of years before - it was hard to rain on this particular parade, filled with images of palm trees, hula dancers, and homage to Disney's "Moana," in keeping with this year's Festival theme of "Daffodil Paradise" chosen by Daffodil President Ernie Ouellette.

