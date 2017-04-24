Daffodil Festival Grand Floral Parade...

Daffodil Festival Grand Floral Parade 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Tacoma Weekly

The Daffodil Festival Grand Floral Parade wound its way through the four Pierce County cities of Tacoma, Puyallup, Sumner and Orting on April 8, as it has done every spring for the past 84 years. And while the sunny yellow celebration may have been overtaken by cloudy skies at some points along its route - as it has plenty of years before - it was hard to rain on this particular parade, filled with images of palm trees, hula dancers, and homage to Disney's "Moana," in keeping with this year's Festival theme of "Daffodil Paradise" chosen by Daffodil President Ernie Ouellette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puyallup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07) Mar '17 Karma 72
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
News A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Mike 2
Review: Firewall Pest Solutions (Sep '16) Sep '16 Michael 1
Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 14
Police activity? (Sep '16) Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
See all Puyallup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puyallup Forum Now

Puyallup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Puyallup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Puyallup, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,504 • Total comments across all topics: 280,534,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC