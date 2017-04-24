Chick-fil-A announces two more Seattle-area locations
The extremely popular fried-chicken sandwich chain now plans a total of four new locations for greater Seattle in 2017. The extremely popular Chick-fil-A chain has announced plans for two new Seattle-area branches: Bothell and Federal Way .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Puyallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Mon
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Karma
|72
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Mike
|2
|Review: Firewall Pest Solutions (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Michael
|1
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Police activity? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Puyallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC