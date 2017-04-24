BNSF fights release of video of man k...

BNSF fights release of video of man killed by train

BNSF Railway is asking a judge to prevent the Pierce County Medical Examiner from obtaining video showing the moments before a man was killed by a train, citing privacy concerns. Medical Examiner Thomas Clark said his investigators need a copy of the video to determine the manner of death of Ronnie Stirgus, 50. The video shows Stirgus walking on snowy rails Feb. 5 in Puyallup before he was hit by a train, The News Tribune reported.

