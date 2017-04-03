About 600 attend gold, gem and treasu...

About 600 attend gold, gem and treasure show at Thurston County Fairgrounds

Sunday Apr 2

Young prospectors get a taste for the chase as they scurry to find coins during a "coin scramble" at the Thurston County Gold, Gem and Treasure Show Sunday at the county fairgrounds. The weekend event was hosted by Puyallup-based Bedrock Prospector Club.

