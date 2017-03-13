WA: Pierce Transit Buses Arriving at ...

WA: Pierce Transit Buses Arriving at Later Hours, More Frequently on Some Puyallup Routes

March 15--Some Pierce Transit buses in Puyallup are now running more frequently and at later hours, providing more accessibility and travel options for riders. The changes were implemented on Sunday as a result of Pierce Transit's year-long comprehensive analysis of its entire bus system, which included taking feedback from the public.

