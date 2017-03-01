Puyallup may impose new rules on home...

Puyallup may impose new rules on homeless center despite lawsuit threats - Thu, 02 Mar 2017 PST

The seven-month wait for Puyallup to decide what new rules will govern a controversial homeless aid center could end next week. That's the message Puyallup City Manager Kevin Yamamoto delivered Tuesday night to a City Council some residents have accused of inaction in the face of problems linked to the city's homeless population.

