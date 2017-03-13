Puyallup High graduate invited to D.C. to share her health care story - Thu, 16 Mar 2017 PST
The day President Donald Trump delivered his first speech before a joint session of Congress, a special guest from Puyallup was present. U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, D-Olympia, brought one guest to the event on Feb. 28. That guest was 19-year-old Kelty Pierce, a Puyallup High School graduate, former Daffodil Festival princess and current University of Washington student.
