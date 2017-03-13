Puyallup High graduate invited to D.C. to share her health care story - Thu, 16 Mar 2017 PST

Puyallup High graduate invited to D.C...

Puyallup High graduate invited to D.C. to share her health care story

The day President Donald Trump delivered his first speech before a joint session of Congress, a special guest from Puyallup was present. U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, D-Olympia, brought one guest to the event on Feb. 28. That guest was 19-year-old Kelty Pierce, a Puyallup High School graduate, former Daffodil Festival princess and current University of Washington student.

