Life Care Centers announces annual ph...

Life Care Centers announces annual physicians' awards Life Care...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

LIFE CARE CENTERS of America winners include, from left, Dr. Kenneth Scott, CEO at SilverSage Physician Services; Dr. John Potomski, medical director at Life Care Center of Melbourne, Fla.; Dr. Gagandeep Singh, nursing home specialist at Life Care Center of Aurora, Colo.; Dr. Stan Flemming, nursing home specialist at Life Care Center of South Hill in Puyallup, Wash.; Dr. Bruce Hodges; Dr. Kimberly Ebb; Dr. Stephen D'Amico, nursing home specialist at Life Care Center of Hickory Woods in Antioch; Dr. Chantri Trinh, medical director at The Westchester House in Chesterfield, Mo.; Dr. Vinay Prabhakaran, medical director at Life Care Center of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Beecher Hunter, Life Care president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puyallup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07) Mar 14 Karma 72
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar 7 KeriM 1
News A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Mike 2
Review: Firewall Pest Solutions (Sep '16) Sep '16 Michael 1
Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 14
Police activity? (Sep '16) Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
See all Puyallup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puyallup Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Pierce County was issued at April 06 at 11:05AM PDT

Puyallup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Puyallup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Puyallup, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,296 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC