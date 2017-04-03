Life Care Centers announces annual physicians' awards Life Care...
LIFE CARE CENTERS of America winners include, from left, Dr. Kenneth Scott, CEO at SilverSage Physician Services; Dr. John Potomski, medical director at Life Care Center of Melbourne, Fla.; Dr. Gagandeep Singh, nursing home specialist at Life Care Center of Aurora, Colo.; Dr. Stan Flemming, nursing home specialist at Life Care Center of South Hill in Puyallup, Wash.; Dr. Bruce Hodges; Dr. Kimberly Ebb; Dr. Stephen D'Amico, nursing home specialist at Life Care Center of Hickory Woods in Antioch; Dr. Chantri Trinh, medical director at The Westchester House in Chesterfield, Mo.; Dr. Vinay Prabhakaran, medical director at Life Care Center of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Beecher Hunter, Life Care president.
