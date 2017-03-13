ICTSI and Port of Portland split on T...

ICTSI and Port of Portland split on Terminal 6

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: South County Spotlight

The two have mutually agreed to terminate a 25-year lease agreement to operate the container facility at the Port's Terminal 6. "On one level it's a disappointment because we invented this relationship five years ago in order to grow and expand the container shipping business here and provide superior service to Oregon and Washington and Idaho-based shippers - but it was not to be," said Bill Wyatt, executive director of the Port, told the Business Tribune. For years, no cargo container boxes have moved out of the Port of Portland's Terminal 6 because of a dispute between its private operator and the union that provides most of the labor - the International Longshore and Warehouse Union .

