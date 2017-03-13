GR LJ So | Student fee pays for loans...

GR LJ So | Student fee pays for loans taken out to fund Chinook construction

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Daily Evergreen

WSU is using the $98 student fee to pay off loans taken out by the university to fund the Chinook Student Center construction. The overall budget for the project was $32 million with the Absher Construction Company, based in Puyallup, according to the WSU Capital Project list.

