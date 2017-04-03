Culture Corner, A Guide to Cultural Organizations
This Woodwind Quintet plays as part of the Jacobsen Series. Performers: Jennifer Nelson, clarinet; Karla Flygare, flute; Shannon Spicciati, oboe, guest; Francine Peterson, bassoon; Rodger Burnett, horn.
