Collaboration forms to help reduce elders from falling
EDUCATION. Educating elders about the risks of falling takes place at events like this one on Fall Prevention Awareness Day last September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Puyallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Karma
|72
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar 7
|KeriM
|1
|A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Mike
|2
|Review: Firewall Pest Solutions (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Michael
|1
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Police activity? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
Find what you want!
Search Puyallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC