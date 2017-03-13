Boy, 11, raises funds for friend's se...

Boy, 11, raises funds for friend's service dog

Boy, 11, starts fundraising so his friend can get a service dog to help him deal with a rare disease which makes him randomly loses consciousness and prevents him from going to school A Washington boy has started a school fundraiser to help his ailing friend and fellow student afford a service dog. Spencer Hensley, 11, sent a handwritten letter to his principal Lisa Rowan at Edgerton Elementary School in Puyallup, Washington, requesting permission to sell bracelets on campus as a fundraiser for his friend, Connor McKenna.

