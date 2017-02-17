Rescued gulls are released at Tacoma ...

Rescued gulls are released at Tacoma Tideflats

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Bellingham Herald

A herd of deer made its way across Main Street in Downtown Ketchum, as captured on video by Gabe Dessert at Ketchum Pawn on Jan. 31. The deer are familiar to locals, who say other critters tend to roam the mountain town, too. Close to 3,000 protesters took to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in response to President Donald Trump's order that restricts immigration to the U.S. The protesters gathered Saturday evening and continued into Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puyallup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Mike 2
News Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07) Oct '16 Little Looney 71
Review: Firewall Pest Solutions Sep '16 Michael 1
Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 14
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 uncle Jed 1
See all Puyallup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puyallup Forum Now

Puyallup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Puyallup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Puyallup, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,797 • Total comments across all topics: 278,948,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC