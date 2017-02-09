Puyallup woman moves audience with story of survival, leadership
When Puyallup resident Elisa Hays took the stage at the Western Fairs Association in Reno, Nev., on Jan. 13, she began her talk, "When Life Hits You Like a Truck," with an anecdote from her childhood. "I am 4, and I'm on a big stage with bright lights and a whole big audience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Puyallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Mike
|2
|Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|Little Looney
|71
|Review: Firewall Pest Solutions
|Sep '16
|Michael
|1
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|uncle Jed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Puyallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC