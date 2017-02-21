Puyallup lawmaker fined $5,000 over F...

Puyallup lawmaker fined $5,000 over Facebook posts

Friday Feb 17 Read more: HeraldNet

The Legislative Ethics Board has fined Rep. Melanie Stambaugh $5,000, saying that she violated ethics rules by posting state-funded photos and videos to a Facebook page she used during her campaign. The ethics board on Friday released a ruling that was signed Tuesday against the Puyallup Republican.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldNet.

