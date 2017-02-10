Puyallup contractor fined $200,000 fo...

Puyallup contractor fined $200,000 for safety violations in Olympia

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: The Olympian

A Puyallup construction company faces more than $200,000 in fines for repeated safety violations at a residential construction site in Olympia, the state Department of Labor & Industries announced Wednesday. J & I Construction was cited with 13 violations that exposed workers to falls and other hazards after an investigation that started in May, according to an L&I news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puyallup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Mike 2
News Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07) Oct '16 Little Looney 71
Review: Firewall Pest Solutions Sep '16 Michael 1
Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 14
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 uncle Jed 1
See all Puyallup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puyallup Forum Now

Puyallup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Puyallup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Puyallup, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,930 • Total comments across all topics: 278,805,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC