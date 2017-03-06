Port of Portland reaches agreement to...

Port of Portland reaches agreement to split with terminal operator ICTSI

Monday Feb 27

The Port of Portland and the company operating its container terminal have agreed to part ways at the end of March, nearly a year after the terminal was idled by labor strife. With the departure of Philippine-owned ICTSI Oregon, the Port would be left once again in charge of Terminal 6, Oregon's only container terminal accessible by large ocean-crossing cargo vessels.

