Poor conditions in 2015 will results in fewer pink salmon returning this year
The popular South Sound pink salmon fishery will not be as robust in recent years, as river conditions in 2015 have led to fewer fish returning to area rivers. The forecast return of pink salmon to the Puyallup River late this summer and into the fall, for example, is 382,000 fish.
