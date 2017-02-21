On 75th anniversary of internment, Trump travel ban resonates with Seattle's Japanese Americans
It wasn't until they were locked behind barbed-wire fences, and assigned to either barracks or horse stalls for living quarters at the state fairgrounds in Puyallup, that it all suddenly became real. Until that moment it did not seem possible that the United States would turn against its own citizens, said Louise Kashino-Takisaki, 90, of Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Puyallup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Mike
|2
|Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|Little Looney
|71
|Review: Firewall Pest Solutions
|Sep '16
|Michael
|1
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|uncle Jed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Puyallup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC