Mudslides close roads in 3 cities, westbound I-90 in Issaquah
Update as of 7:21 a.m.: WSDOT opened a single lane of westbound I-90 just east of East Sunset Way to allow backed up traffic to pass through. Crews will then shut the lane again and proceed with cleaning up debris from the mudslide.
