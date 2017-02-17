Crews open 1 westbound I-90 lane afte...

Crews open 1 westbound I-90 lane after landslide

Thursday

A landslide blocked all lanes of Interstate 90 east of Sunset Way in Issaquah except one, Thursday morning, February 16, 2017. WSDOT officials reported crews had opened one westbound lane around 7:20 a.m., while the others will remain closed for assessment.

Puyallup, WA

